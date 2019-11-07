The FC guys are at odds when it comes to the FA's decision to overturn Son Heung-Min's red card vs. Everton. (1:43)

Son Heung-min showed restraint after both of his goals in Tottenham's 4-0 Champions League win over Red Star Belgrade on Wednesday out of "respect" for Everton's Andre Gomes.

The South Korea international was visibly distressed after being dismissed for serious foul play in last Sunday's 1-1 draw with Everton after his involvement in a challenge on Gomes, which led to the Everton midfielder suffering a horrific ankle injury.

Son's red card was later rescinded by the Premier League on review.

Son was not expected to start for Tottenham on Wednesday due to the emotional trauma following the accident. However, he was named in Mauricio Pochettino's starting lineup and played a starring role with two goals in the Serbian capital.

"I didn't want to celebrate because I just wanted to respect the tough situation," Son told Viasport after the match.

"Of course I still feel really, really sorry about this situation. It's been a really, really tough few days.

"I realise how lucky I am. The people around me: the supporters, the club, the coaching staff, the players ... they all helped me a lot.

"I [hope] Andre Gomes gets well soon and best wishes."

Pochettino said afterwards that he had no qualms starting Son after what has been a tough week.

"It wasn't a big issue. It was a problem for everyone, not only for Sonny, for everyone on the pitch," he said in his postmatch news conference.

Son Heung-min scored a brace on Wednesday but was restrained in his celebrations. Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images

"We feel very sorry about what happened to Andre, but he moved on quickly. We helped him to move on. It was a mix of everything, not only the injury, the red card, how we missed the three points.

"[Son] moved on quick and we helped him to move on and today he scored twice and he helped the team win the three points which was the most important thing."

Earlier on Wednesday, Gomes took to Twitter to thank the wider football family for their support.

"Everything went well," he said in a video. "I am already at home with my family. I would like to thank you all for the supportive messages and the positive energy."